This may not have been the André 3000 project we wanted… but could it be the project we needed?!
A lot of folks on social media seem to think so after the Outkast MC dropped his debut album, New Blue Sun, on Friday (Nov. 17). Of course, the culture originally hoped that we would get an album of hard beats and amazing bars.
What we got, however, was 80 minutes of the musician playing various flutes and other digital woodwinds.
To be fair, in an interview with GQ, Dre mentioned his struggle with putting out an authentic rap album, especially as a 48-year-old MC.
The first track of the album says it all: “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.”
Although a few are still a bit disappointed that he didn’t deliver any hot verses, the majority are appreciative of seeing this new side of André. Dare we say it, it’s actually quite healing to hear.
Check out some of the reactions below!
Social Media Reacts To The Cleansing, Chakra-Aligning Vibes of André 3000’s “New Blue Sun” was originally published on hiphopnc.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
