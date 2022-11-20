Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2022 American Music Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Thered carpet certainly gave us our fashion fix this week and we can’t stop thinking about the ensembles that left us swooning. The annual award show took place in Los Angeles over the weekend and the best of the best did not come to play!

Our favorite artists were on the scene for what shaped up to be an epic celebration of music and culture. And with Wayne Brady hosting this year’s event, anything goes. From the fashion queen Tinashe to our body goals Ari Lennox and everything in between, the girls were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our Red Carpet Rundown.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2022 American Music Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com