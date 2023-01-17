CASSIUS Gems: Meet Bikini Model Amber Jepson, Michael B. Jordan’s Alleged New Boo

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

And after the split of Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan, the rumors began to swirl. Now we know that Harvey’s been linked to Damson Idris, and now it appears Jordan has moved on too, with British bikini model Amber Jepson.

According to The Sun, the 35-year-old actor is said to be dating the 26-year-old but has decided to keep the relationship private.

“Jordan has replied to some of her social media posts, and last week, Manchester-based Amber shared a screen grab of him liking an Insta story and said: ‘Wifed off now,’” writes The Sun.

“It’s early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other,” a friend close to the couple said, while another mentioned, “They make a handsome, cute couple and are both financially independent. Watch this space.”

Jordan dating a woman in the UK makes sense as he recently purchased a stake in the EPL soccer team AFC Bournemouth. Back in December, the team’s owner sold his entire stake to Black Knight Football Club, which is led by American investor Bill Foley, who added Jordan to the fold to help “in areas including global marketing and internationalization of the club.”

Little else is known about Amber Jepson, other than her amassing over 300,000 followers on Instagram and being represented by Boss Model Management, which has been working with UK talent since 1988.

But her modeling career has led to her posting a ton of thirst traps on Instagram, so get to know the model better below.

CASSIUS Gems: Meet Bikini Model Amber Jepson, Michael B. Jordan’s Alleged New Boo was originally published on cassiuslife.com