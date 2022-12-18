Amar’e Stoudemire Arrested For Allegedly Punching His Daughter, Twitter Disgusted

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The former basketball player was in Florida for graduation, receiving his Master’s Degree in business administration from the University of Miami. While in the Sunshine State, he was arrested earlier today after he hit his daughter.

The news was first reported by Fox’s Andy Slater, accompanied by a photo of Stoudemire donning his graduation robe and another of his mug shot.

“JUST IN: Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami on Saturday, just hours after graduating with a master’s degree. Stoudemire, charged with battery, allegedly told cops his daughter ‘received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar,’ sources say,” Slater tweeted.

He’ll also face one count of domestic violence after striking one of his teen daughters– one is 17 years old, and the other is 14 years old.

Hitting your children as a form of punishment has always been controversial, but according to TMZ, the beating drew blood after he reportedly hit and slapped her in the face. After getting hit in the face, Stoudemire allegedly repeatedly struck the girl in her body.

TMZ claims that the altercation arose because the young woman was disrespecting her grandmother, Stoudemire’s mother.

“The reason he allegedly snapped … per cops, Amar’e described disciplining her after she responded with ‘attitude’ to her grandma (Amar’e’s mother) when she called for her at his house, which caused Amar’e to confront his kid … and allegedly dole out a ‘whooping,’” writes TMZ.

Afterward, the teen sent her mother, Alexis Stoudemire, photo evidence of her injuries which led to the police being contacted.

Stoudemire was released on a $1,500 bond and was given a stay-away order with an arraignment hearing set for Jan. 17.

Twitter is shocked about the former New York Knick’s behavior. See how people are reacting below.

Amar’e Stoudemire Arrested For Allegedly Punching His Daughter, Twitter Disgusted was originally published on cassiuslife.com