Alex Jones Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist & Flips Out Over Minnesota Shooter Being A “Huge Trump Supporter”

Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist and wearer of the world’s sturdiest aluminium foil cap, has lost his mind once again after the recent shootings of two Democratic lawmakers.

If you think that Jones was upset because Minnesota House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed in their home, then you don’t know Alex Jones.

Jones, who still hasn’t paid Sandy Hook parents their $50 million for the horrible things he said about the death of their children, is drumming up more crazy narratives because that’s his brand. Jones has called the shootings a “false flag” and even had the audacity to claim that he’s “not the conspiracy theory guy.” Jones claims that because the shooter was wearing a disguise then it’s not who police believe it is.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“He’s wearing a plastic mask. If you can believe it’s him. This thing smells of some type of sophisticated operation,” he said, Raw Story reports.

He added, “I said, let me see who these two Democrat lawmakers are that got shot… And what did they know? What were they about to release on Tim Walz? How do we know that wasn’t a CCP operative with a rubber mask on, which they did.”

Jones went on to ask, “What did I tell you in the last six months?”

“False flag shootings on lawmakers, on homes, on illegal alien demonstrations, on Black churches… And then I said they’ll find a dead body of a MAGA supporter so that they can’t defend themselves. And here we are. He’s a huge Trump supporter,” he added.

If it all sounds very Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Machine, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Jones has a history of adding pieces that don’t fit together and creating the world’s most ridiculous word salad. It’s kind of his thing.

Watch the whole meltdown above (Oh, and if you’re wondering, the video appears on Rumble because Jones is banned from any reputable video site.

See social media’s reaction to Jones’ rant below.