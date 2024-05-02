Airbnb’s “Icons” Series Offers A Chance To Stay At Pop Culture’s Legendary Homes

Ever wanted to stay in the floating house from Disney’s Up or the bedroom in Prince’s Purple Rain for a night? Well,is giving you the opportunity in its newseries.

As reported by PEOPLE, the home rental site announced the series on Wednesday, announcing 11 “icons” they recreated from some of pop culture’s most legendary scenes.

“We started thinking, ‘We’re doing this thing. It’s creating a lot of joy for people. What if we took this magic to the next level?’” Airbnb’s CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky tells PEOPLE. “‘What if we did more of these, we made them even bigger and we put them right in the center app?’ So that’s what we’ve done.”

He adds: “We’re focused on creating more magic in the real world.”

Here’s a look at the first 11 homes and experiences that you can check out on the Airbnb app.

1. Carl’s Floating House from Disney/Pixar’s “Up” Source:Getty You can find this legendary home in Abiquiu, New Mexico, and it has all the joy and quirks of the film version, with the decor being an exact replica of Carl’s home. And, in case you were wondering…. yes, it actually floats! (Okay, technically it’s lifted by a giant crane, 50 feet in the air. The balloons are aesthetics only.)

2. The Ferrari Museum Source:Getty Airbnb is offering the opportunity for users to spend the night inside the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy. The company created a special bedroom for guests, complete with a bed surrounded by race cars and bedding made from the material that covers the cars’ interior. The experience also includes the chance to attend a race with professional race car driver Marc Gené, who tests for Ferrari in Formula One racing.

3. Xavier Institute For Higher Learning (a.k.a. The “X-Men ’97” mansion) Source:Getty For the ultimate 2D experience inspired by the hit X-Men reboot (now streaming on Disney+), you can check out this unique home in Westchester County, NY. Chesky reveals that every single part of the home is hand painted, bringing the guests straight into the world of the beloved mutants.

4. Kevin Hart’s Coramino Live Lounge Source:Getty The famed comedian is partnering with Airbnb for a night of VIP treatment, courtesy of his members-only Coramino Live Lounge. In addition to a stand-up comedy show, guests will also be treated to an exclusive tasting with selections from Hart’s Coramino tequila brand.

5. Prince’s “Purple Rain” House Source:Getty In honor of the iconic film and soundtrack’s 40th anniversary, select fans will have the opportunity to stay in an exact replica of this home, located in the music icon’s hometown of Minneapolis. The home’s “hosts,” The Revolution’s Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, will also offer fans a very special bonus – a chance to listen to unreleased music from Prince’s infamous vault.

6. Musée d’Orsay Source:Getty If you want to have a real-life “night at the museum,” guests could get an opportunity to stay the night in the famed museum on the Left Bank of the Seine in Paris…just in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics! With the bedroom against the iconic clock overlooking the city, guests can enjoy the opening ceremony on the balcony and will also have the freedom to check out the entire museum during their stay.

7. Intimate Living Room Concert With Doja Cat Source:Getty In another collaboration with Airbnb, rapper Doja Cat will offer an intimate experience for 15 lucky fans. In an exclusive living room concert, Doja will not only perform her latest hits, but will also hang out with the guests and give the inside scoop behind her creative process.

8. Gaming With Popular TikToker Khaby Lame Source:Getty If you have been on TikTok, then you are probably familiar with one of the platform’s most popular content creators (with over 162 million followers to date). The 24-year-old is inviting guests to stay in a special gaming loft in his hometown of Milan, Italy. With the loft designed by Lame himself, guests will get to learn about his skills and compete against him in a Fortnite Battle Royale.

9. The Headquarters from “Inside Out” Source:Getty Another experience from the folks at Disney and Pixar, guests can check out the headquarters for Riley Andersen’s emotions in the hit film, ahead of the release of “Inside Out 2” in June. Hosted by the ever-peppy emotion “Joy,” guests will get to check out the control room and interact with the emotions themselves.

10. Childhood Home of Bollywood’s Janhvi Kapoor Source:Getty If you ever wanted to live like a Bollywood starlet, this is the chance…and it’s coming from one of the genre’s biggest stars herself. Kapoor will be your personal host inside her childhood home in Chennai, India, never-before-seen to the public. She will share her beauty secrets and offer a tasting of some of her favorite South Indian dishes.