Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The music world is mourning the loss of iconic jazz pianist, who passed away this past weekend at the age of 92.

His daughter, Sumayah Jamal, confirmed his April 16 passing to NPR, following a battle with prostate cancer.

A prodigy that began playing piano at just 3 years old, the Pittsburgh native’s influence has stretched far and wide, beyond the realms of Jazz. The Hip-Hop community has especially embraced his work, as it has been sampled several times over the years. From De La Soul and Common to Nas and Rick Ross, the music of Ahmad Jamal has been sampled hundreds of times, according to WhoSampled.

Here are a few of our favorites that solidifies Ahmad Jamal’s impact on the culture!

Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend was originally published on hiphopnc.com