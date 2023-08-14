Halle Berry was every man in America’s movie crush, weather she was dressed like a cat (Catwoman), or just glowing in her natural seditious beauty, making men realize she’s the catch (boomerang). Halle Berry, one of the world’s most respected actresses, celebrates her 57th birthday today! Halle Berry has been seen in over 50 movies, and has won over 50 awards and been nominated over 90 times for her illustrious efforts.
RELATED: Halle Berry & Angelina Jolie Join Forces For The First Time To Star In Upcoming ‘Bond vs. Bourne’ Type Film
Aging like fine wine, black don’t crack, what phrase you want to use, Halle Berry embodies just that! God bless her skin care routine, Halle Berry will still be turning heads at age 80! As we Celebrate the life and legacy of Halle Berry on her birthday, we take a look at the many looks this queen has given us over the years.
Take a look below at Halle Berry over the years!
READ MORE:
RELATED: Own Set To Premiere Essence Magazine Docu-Series ‘Time Of Essence’ Featuring Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina Hall & More
RELATED: Halle Berry Clarifies That She Hasn’t Married Boyfriend Van Hunt And Was ‘Just Having Some New Year’s Day Fun’
Aging Like Fine Wine: Happy Birthday Halle Berry! was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. US GOLDEN GLOBESSource:Getty
2. Oscar Awards
3. FRANCE-CINEMA-CANNES-FESTIVAL-2006-PHOTOCALL-X MEN 3-BERRYSource:Getty
4. Moonfall Los Angeles Premiere – Red CarpetSource:Getty
5. “Still Sitting”
6. Critics Choice Awards – ShowSource:Getty
7. 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Halle Berry arrives at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,event,after party,red carpet event,entertainment event,vanity fair oscar party,halle berry,oscar party,beverly hills – california,wallis annenberg center for the performing arts,2023
8. Showing off those pearly whites
9. Good Vibes Poolside
10. Easter Sunday 2023
11. “Dottie Body”
12. THEE Catwoman
13. Halle Berry is grown and sexy on the beach
14. Enjoying a glass in the garden
15. Skating barefoot?! What can’t this woman do!
16. Looking elegant ahead of the NAACP Image Awards
17. Blocking the haters in her Dolce & Gabbana shades!
18. Van Hunt is a lucky man!
19. Looking good in all black!
20. Rockin the purple 💜
21. Blonde Curls!
22. Sun Kissed ☀️
23. The perfect fit for the perfect woman!
24. Last years birthday (22′)
25. Loving Herself ❤️ Happy Birthday Halle Berry!
-
Allies Tax Relief and Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blow Out Cash Giveaway!
-
Da Brat and Judy Share First Photos of Son True [PHOTOS]
-
Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions on Social Media
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians