African Countries US Citizens Can Travel To Without A Visa

It’s time to get out and see the world! The time to travel is now and discovering countries in Africa is a great place to start!
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa Here
If you’ve traveled anywhere outside of the U.S. then you know while planning your trip, being up to date on the latest travel requirements is priority. Each country has their own requirements in place for non-citizens to enter. Some of those requirements for African countries include; vaccination records, yellow fever shot, health declaration form …. and a Visa.
What Is A Visa?
A visa is a travel document that allows you to enter a foreign country for a specific period of time. There are many different types of visas but the most commonly referred to are tourist and business visas.
How Much Does A Visa Cost?
Visa prices can range from $50-$200 depending on the length of time you choose (short term or longer term) and the country your visiting.
Visa can take time to process and have to be mailed in so please make sure you allow enough time before your trip to get everything needed back. With the American passport being one of the most “powerful” in the world, thankfully there are 13 African countries you won’t have to spend the money or time on for the visa process.
Below you’ll see African countries that in addition to a valid passport and yellow fever shot; do not require visas in-order for American Citizens to visit for a range of 15-90 days.
1. BotswanaSource:Getty
U.S. citizens are permitted stays up to 90 days total within a 12-month period without a visa.
2. EswatiniSource:Getty
Tourist or business U.S. citizens travellers are allowed to visit Eswatini for up to 30 days visa-free.
3. LesothoSource:Getty
Visas are not required for U.S. citizens visiting Lesotho for 30 days or fewer.
4. MauritiusSource:Getty
U.S. Citizens do not require a Tourist Visa to enter Mauritius for trips less than 90 days.
5. MoroccoSource:Getty
US citizens are exempt from Morocco visas and can visit the country with just their passport and a return flight ticket for up to 90 days.
6. NamibiaSource:Getty
A visa is not required for U.S. passport holders who plan to visit Namibia for tourism or informal business meetings for fewer than 90 days.
7. São Tomé and PríncipeSource:Getty
Holders of a valid U.S. passport do not require a visa when visiting São Tomé and Príncipe for a period of up to 15 days.
8. SenegalSource:Getty
For U.S. passport holders, a visa is not required for stays of less than 90 days
9. South AfricaSource:Getty
U.S. citizens visiting South Africa for 90 days or less for tourism/business purposes do not need visas.
10. TunisiaSource:Getty
For U.S. passport holders, a visa is not necessary for stays up to 90 days.
