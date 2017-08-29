African American Politicians Who Kill The Game

Here are some African-Americans who have been killing the game in politics. Do you know who they are?

Cory Booker Cory was the first African American to represent New Jersey in the United States Senate. He was elected to Senate on October 31, 2013. (Photo Credit: Associated Press)

Kamala Harris Kamala was the first African American to be elected as a representative of California. She was elected to the United States Senate on January 3, 2017. (Photo Credit: Associated Press)

William "Mo" Cowan William was appointed to the Massachusetts Senate on February 1, 2013. It marked the first time two African Americans have served simultaneously in the U.S. Senate. The other being Cory Booker at the time since they were both elected in 2013. (Photo Credit: Associated Press)

Tim Scott Tim was elected to the Senate on January 2, 2013. He was the first African American since Reconstruction to serve as a state representative in the South. (Photo Credit: Associated Press)

Maxine Waters In November of 2016, Maxine was elected to her 14th term in the U.S. House of Representatives for the state of California. She serves as a ranking member of the House Committee on Finacial Services. She's now also known as "Auntie Maxine" (Photo Credit: Associated Press)

John Conyers John (pictured on the right) is the U.S. Representative for Michigan's 13th Congressional District. He's known for his work in Detroit especially after the Algiers Motel and riots of the 60's. (Photo Credit: Associated Press)

Condoleezza Rice Condoleeza was the first African American woman to serve as the United States Secretary of State. She held that position from 2005-2009. She was also the first African American to serve as the United States National Security Advisor. This was during the George W. Bush presidency. (Photo Credit: Associated Press)

Colin Powell Colin was the first African American appointed to the United States Secretary during the first term of former President George W. Bush. This was from 2001 to 2005. So far he has been the only African American to serve on the Joint Cheif of Staff. (Photo Credit: Associated Press)