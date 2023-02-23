‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Spicy Teachers Conference Trip: Fans React To Janine & Gregory’s First Kiss

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” head to a teacher’s conference this episode, and it did not disappoint. The Abbott gang were excited for a much needed getaway and things escalated quickly with one budding romance. Check out this week’s exciting recap and fan reactions inside.

Season 2 is heating up with Episode 16 titled “Teachers Conference.” The episode follows Abbott Elementary staff members as they head to the Pennsylvania Educational Conference. Gregory reluctantly attends after a breakup with Amber. Meanwhile, Jacob finds himself charmed by Abbott’s rival school Addington teachers.

The primary focus of this episode was their annual teachers conference, where they go to explore different workshops that are meant to guide them through their educational planning throughout the year. Some teachers, like Janine and Jacob, were excited for the instruction up ahead. While other teachers, like Barbara and Melissa, couldn’t wait for a little R&R by the pool with cocktails pasted to their hands.

At first, it seemed like Gregory wouldn’t join the rest of the team as he planned to take his girlfriend Amber to the Poconos. It was his attempt to make up for the Valentine’s Day floral Lego fiasco. However after a disagreement with Amber, Gregory decides to spend his weekend with his coworkers at the conferenced hoping to take his mind off the heartbreak.

That’s exactly what happened. When Janine realized Gregory came to the conference and heard about his breakup, she made it her mission to keep him happily distracted. They drank one too many teacher-inspired cocktails, took adorable photos at the conference’s Photo Booth, and escaped to a flower filled installation created in one of the classrooms. This moment led to a fan-favorite scene where we finally witnessed Janine and Gregory’s first kiss.

Fans are sharing their excitement across social media with gifs and memes to match their moods.

Check out fan reactions below:

‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Spicy Teachers Conference Trip: Fans React To Janine & Gregory’s First Kiss was originally published on globalgrind.com