‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Holiday Hookah Episode Is Full of Surprises & Guest Stars

The cast of “ Abbott Elementary” did not come to play with us this week. The final winter episode until their 2023 return proved to be one for the books. Half of the staff ran into each other at a hookah lounge, and the other half celebrated in a Grinch-i-fied holiday tradition. Read our recap and see fan reactions inside.

The tenth episode of season 2 came in hot. The episode titled “Holiday Hookah” started with a gift exchange. Though that one Abbott stan’s gift predictions weren’t completely accurate, they had a point. Janine did gift a very personalized and thoughtful gift to Mr. Johnson, and Ava put her name in Mr. Johnson’s ice skate (where they picked out their Secret Santa) several times.

Melissa reluctantly invited Jacob the Grinch to she and Barbara’s annual Christmas celebration over treats, wine and good cheer. Somehow, Jacob managed to ruin the fun with his expansive knowledge of Christmas history, which theorized that the holiday is merely a capitalist’s dream. Per usual, Mr. Johnson appeared out of nowhere with a jiminy cricket nugget of wisdom for Jacob, which turned his Grinchy frown upside down and welcomed the season’s cheer.

Meanwhile, Janine went out with her friend Erica to a hookah lounge and ran into not one but two of her co-workers. Gregory came with his friend Maurice, portrayed by guest star Vince Staples. Then, Principal Ava proceeds to walk past them to the front of the line with her girls, wearing a fabulous white fur. She quickly and comically muttered the words, “I don’t speak line,” as she sashayed passed Janine and Gregory.

There were many surprises like Gregory and Janine getting close on the dance floor, Ava revealing she has a boyfriend of five years who happens to be professional basketball player Andre Iguodala and the almost kiss that we have been waiting for since season 1.

This was the final episode until the show returns next year on Jan. 4th. Catch up on the latest with our favorite series “Abbott Elementary,” streaming now on Hulu.

‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Holiday Hookah Episode Is Full of Surprises & Guest Stars was originally published on globalgrind.com