‘Abbott Elementary’ Celebrates Several Wins With Golden Globes, Season 3 Renewal & Fans Praises

Cheers to another win for ABC’s hit series “Abbott Elementary.” Our favorite midday mockumentary series takes home several Golden Globes, releases its latest Season 2 episode and gets renewed for Season 3. Check out a recap of the last episode and fan reactions inside.

Episode 12 titled “Fight” premiered last night on ABC. It follows two of Janine’s students, who aren’t getting along. The conflict leads to Janine seeking advice from her colleagues on how to help repair their friendship. Meanwhile, Melissa and Ava have a conflict of their own. They both plot to bring down Mr. Johnson in fantasy football.

“Abbott Elementary” is a fan favorite for a reason. The show, its creator and star Quinta Brunson and cast member Tyler James Williams all brought home several awards from the 80th Golden Globes.

Brunson is on a high from the past 24 hours, sharing a huge announcement on her personal Twitter account. She tweeted, wild 24 hours! golden globes for Abbott, Tyler and myself (thankful) Sag nominations for Abbott (thank you SAG!) The Abbott Hair and Makeup team are nominited for the SGA’s and we are so proud of them and last but not least- Abbott Elementary has been renewed for season 3!”

The adored show continues to forge its own path in comedy. Each episode evolves, making fans fall deeper in love with the show and its ensemble cast.

Last night’s episode spotlighted some new students, who carried the episode with funny moments of their own. The one student that social media appeared to enjoy most is the Dr. Umar look-alike, celebrating his Black queens while hoping that Ms. Teagues would get “molly whopped.”

All in all, ten out of ten. We highly recommend you tune into “Abbott Elementary” each Wednesday on ABC and the following day to stream on Hulu.

Check out some of our favorite fan reactions from the “Fight” episode below:

