So, A$AP Rocky has a sex tape, and the reviews have been lackluster , for the most part. The Harlem rapper took to Twitter this afternoon to address the illicit porn that’s had everyone talking, and he didn’t exactly put a lid on the slander.

In an all caps screed, Lord Pretty Flacko said he too awoke to the surprise sex tape drop.

“MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY,” he tweeted.

Then he addressed the commentary about his, ahem, “performance,” head on.

He added, “AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER F*CKED HIM RATE HIM ”

Okay, props too Rocky for being self-aware and not taking himself too seriously and getting in on the jokes. However, acting like johnson had a lawyer only seemed to add more fuel to the out of control slander fire.

You ain’t got to take our word for it, peep the reactions below.

A$AP Rocky Addresses Struggle Sex Tape, Only Maximizes The Slander was originally published on hiphopwired.com