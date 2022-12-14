A White Christmas: Knicks Holiday Party Photo Goes Viral For Lack Of Black Women Partners

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Holiday parties are one of the few times you get a chance to meet your coworkers’ partners, and the Knicks took that opportunity to pose for a couple of photos.

The moment was soured after Twitter hyperfocused on the team’s players being in interracial relationships, as the Black players were all paired with white women.

The photo shows Knicks player Jalen Brunson with his fiance Ali Marks, Julius Randle and his wife Kendra Shaw, and Obi Toppin’s girlfriend, Magdalena Bellinger. Meanwhile, the last couple in the photo includes Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, a Ukrainian shooting guard who’s the only one in the photo boo’d up with a Black woman.

The photo was posted by the New York Basketball account, which is unaffiliated with the iconic team that calls Madison Square Garden home. However, the Twitter account is verified and constantly pays homage to the team by posting throwback pictures of legendary players and regular team updates.

The holiday party photo hasn’t even been published for a full 24 hours and already has over 20,000 likes and over 7,000 quote retweets, many of which are critiquing the interracial relationships and mentioning Dr. Umar.

“I feel bad for black men. They can’t date who they want without getting harassed,” writes one user sympathizing with the way people are going to react to

Others are praising Mykhailiuk for having a Black partner, with comments like, “Svi needs to play more minutes…NOW!!!”

As for their on-the-court play, the Knicks are barely 500 on the season as they sit in sixth place in the east, just two spots below cross-town rival the Brooklyn Nets with 14 wins and 13 losses.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the Knicks holiday party picture below.

A White Christmas: Knicks Holiday Party Photo Goes Viral For Lack Of Black Women Partners was originally published on cassiuslife.com