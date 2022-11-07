A League Of His Own: All The Times LeBron James Hilariously Lied For No Reason

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

We all have that one friend who seamlessly tells lies like it’s their job. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big ground-breaking lie or a little harmless fib, some people just have a knack for over exaggerating details of stories or completely fabricating them. As common as it is, none of our friends who fit the category are in the conversation of the greatest basketball players of all time. LeBron James is though. Lol

Earlier this week, LeBron changed his profile picture on Instagram to a picture of the recently deceased Takeoff. Yesterday (November 6), the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron continued to pay homage to the Migos rapper by wearing a suit that Takeoff had previously worn to the game. During his postgame interview, LeBron was asked about his clothing selection and his relationship with Takeoff and the Migos. LeBron responded by saying that he had been listening to the group for a long time, since his first year playing for the Miami Heat (2010) specifically. He went on to give his condolences to Quavo and the whole QC family. As nice of a gesture as it was, the internet couldn’t help but to notice one small detail. The Migos first mixtape wasn’t released until 2011.

No one is perfect and people surely make mistakes. LeBron could have easily gotten his years mixed up and said the wrong one. As possible as that is, Twitter users quickly pointed out that this isn’t the first, second or third time that The King has lied for absolutely no reason. Although the lies haven’t been serious and haven’t caused any real issues, it’s still hilarious to think about.

Here’s a thread of LeBron James hilariously lying for absolutely no reason. Enjoy!

A League Of His Own: All The Times LeBron James Hilariously Lied For No Reason was originally published on globalgrind.com