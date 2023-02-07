9 Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Man In Your Life

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ladies and gentlemen, Valentine’s Day gifts for men can include something other than cologne. Truth be told, you can always opt for the traditional route. However, cologne works better as an extension of the gift you surprise your sweetie with on

National Love Day

. Thankfully, there are multiple brands to choose from that’ll tug at your sweetie’s heartstrings.

In my opinion, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to get creative. Step outside the box and think about items your partner fancies. Maybe your beau has a deep affinity for skincare and grooming. Your special guy may be a romantic that has a thing for love stories. Take the opportunity to craft his interests into a gift that’ll remind him how much you care for him.

Since Valentine’s Day is nearly one week away, it’s time to put a pep in your step. Whether you’re looking for a luxury cologne set or ready to up the ante with home decor items, trendy clothing, or anything in between, we’ve got you covered! Check out our list of nine Valentine’s Day Gifts for him that will make the holiday a bit sweeter and crown you the best partner ever.

Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers!

9 Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Man In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com