9 questionable celebrity looks from the Vanity Fair afterparty

Anyone who is anyone in Hollywood makes an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. This year’s afterparty was hosted by Radhika Jones and was the place to be seen after the big awards ceremony.
Most celebrities bring their a-game when it comes to their looks and fashion. Aside from The Met Gala, this is the Superbowl for celebrities and it’s very important how they present themselves. But like most years in the past, some celebrities wear looks that are questionable.
Here, we count down 9 celebrity looks from the 2023 Vanity Fair afterparty that maybe should have been left at home.
1. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Billie EilishSource:Getty
Billie Eilish attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party wearing Rick Owens
2. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Nina Earl and Russell WestbrookSource:Getty
Nina Earl and Russell Westbrook attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing Thom Browne
3. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Hunter SchaferSource:Getty
Hunter Schafer attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing Ann Demeluemesteer by Ludovic de Saint Sernin
4. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Sabrina CarpenterSource:Getty
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Paco Rabanne
5. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: CiaraSource:Getty
Ciara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held wearing Dundas
6. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Tessa ThompsonSource:Getty
Tessa Thompson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing Moschino
7. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Rooney MaraSource:Getty
Rooney Mara attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party wearing a military-style dress, designer unknown
8. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Donald GloverSource:Getty
Donald Glover attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Alexander McQueen
9. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a see-through dress with a black and white fur coat, designer unknown
