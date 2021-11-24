9 Festive Hairstyles To Rock For The Holidays

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As we all prepare to celebrate holiday festivities with our loved ones, taking the time to polish our look is of the utmost importance and festive hairstyles top the list. After all, we take pride in serving up a lewk, even if the celebrations are confined to our homes.

Even though living through the pandemic has caused many of us to play with the idea of keeping things simple or going all out, you can never go wrong with the latter. When you look good, you feel good, and your holiday ensemble shouldn’t do all of the talking.

Whether you’re working with natural manes, relaxed strands, and everything in between, your hairstyle can easily set the overall tone for your look. And with the holiday season upon us, it’s only right that you keep a few hairstyles in your arsenal to elevate your beauty game.

So, if you’re ready to level up on the hairstyle front, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled eight lewks, ranging from bejeweled ponytails to sleek pretzel knots, that’ll surely tip the scale in your favor. Get comfortable and browse to find your hairstyle match. Happy Holidays!

