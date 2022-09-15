8 Tasteful Celebrity Food And Drink Endorsements

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Celebrity endorsement deals can be beneficial for both parties involved, with the company getting access to a tried-and-true loyal fanbase and the public figure in question extending on their personal brand while making a buttload of cash in the process.

New York rap favorite A$AP Rocky is one of the latest to get into the biz of branding deals, his latest being a new blended Canadian whisky named Mercer + Prince which officially launched during this year’s New York Fashion Week.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Harlem-bred emcee isn’t alone in the least bit when it comes to spirits and beverage endorsements. We’ve seen hip-hop moguls like Diddy and 50 Cent notoriously make millions as the faces behind the most thirst-quenching libations. Their stories of success not only changed the culture of nightlife but also increased their respective net worths by tenfold or greater. The industry has also used these type of partnerships to get real creative by tapping into the celeb’s own world at times. Famed Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto even created a full piece titled “Suite for Krug in 2008” to commemorate his new endorsement deal with 179-year-old grande marque, Krug Champagne.

Of course, liquor isn’t the only avenue where we’ve seen celebs being recruited as ambassadors. From clothing and sneakers to sports betting and food chains, your favorite rappers, actors, rapper-turned-actors and anyone on the A-to-Z-list spectrum has at some point made serious paper as a spokesperson.

As a way of giving cheers to the art of good business, we looked back at a handful of celebrity endorsements deals in the food and drink category that still get our stomachs growling and taste buds in serious need of being quenched.

Take a look at 8 celeb food and drink partnerships we found quite tasty. See if you agree with our list below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

8 Tasteful Celebrity Food And Drink Endorsements was originally published on blackamericaweb.com