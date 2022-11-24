8 Stylish Sagittarius’ We Love

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Sagittarius season is in full effect and there’s a lot in store for our fellow fire signs in the coming weeks.

People born under the shining zodiac are known for their bright and bold personalities. They live for adventure and spontaneity, daring to take the road less traveled. When it comes to friends and family, you’ll find Sagittarians showering their loved ones with hugs and chock full of their bright bouncy energy.

Don’t expect a Sagittarius to sugarcoat how they feel. They’re notorious for giving their raw and unfiltered opinion about the world, which can rub some people the wrong way. But they stand firm in their beliefs and never back down with their unwavering confidence.

Cosmopolitan notes that “Sagittarians are lively, passionate, smart, and more philosophical than their clown-y energy may hint at. They love to feel free and resist rules, regulations, constraints, and schedules.” Don’t even think about controlling a Sag either. They do what they want when they want and they often live life by the seat of their pants, waiting for the next thrill. You can really learn a thing or two from a Sagittarius on how to live life to the fullest.

In honor of Sag SZN, let’s take a look at a few spicy and bold Sagittarius celebs who are known for lighting up the world with their dynamic personality and free-spirited style.

