8 Most Memorable Cameos By Black Actresses In Music Videos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

There’s something about seeing celebs from different areas of entertainment come together that feels like you’re watching a really good crossover episode from two of your favorite TV shows. The best way we can describe that very detailed analogy is by looking at music video cameos, which for decades have been a catalyst to seamlessly merging the worlds of music and movies — not to mention, it’s an amazing marketing tool for both parties involved!

Those who peeped the new music video for “It’s Giving” by award-winning rapper Latto may have spotted a handful of melanated industry women in the mix, including former Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and the future star of Disney’s live-animation remake of The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It’s quite common to see Black actresses take a break from crushing it on the big screen to play a role in a three-to-five-minute video clip assisted by a catchy tune. Some will reprise their roles as the leading lady, while others decide to settle for a more blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of cameo. Either way, they always tend to stand out and make you want to watch more off the strength of simply being, well, Black women!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

As a tribute to all of the talented ladies of our culture that’ve showed off their ambidextrous acting skills in the past, present and future, we decided to highlight eight that truly made us say “Wait, isn’t that….?!” — sure was!

From Tracee Ellis Ross helping Kanye out with his “new workout plan” or Lauren London competing for the attention of Pharrell, to Vivica A. Fox playing a wicked stepsister to Foxy’s Brown’s version of Cinderella, enjoy these 8 memorable music video cameos by some of our favorite Black actresses:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

8 Most Memorable Cameos By Black Actresses In Music Videos was originally published on blackamericaweb.com