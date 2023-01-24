8 Men’s Self-Care Essentials You Need To Shop

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

This one is for the gents! Men’s self-care has seen a rise over the years, and they are taking the proper steps to prioritize self-care in their lives — from getting rest to enjoying fun and

fulfilling hobbies

in their spare time. While self-care is all about putting yourself first physically, emotionally, and mentally, taking care of your appearance is also essential.

Men have found their place in the grooming lane as the beauty industry continues to blossom. In fact, the boys are even sharing their cult-favorite finds and men’s self-care tips with like-minded folks online.

That said, the days of women complaining about men stealing their products are over. Guys have finally realized that women don’t corner the market on skincare. Now, they are giving their skin the TLC it needs and making strides to keep their grooming game in order via men’s self-care.

If you’re an avid HelloBeautiful reader, you know the drill! From beard oils to moisturizers, we’ve compiled a list of eight must-have men’s self-care products. Grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and prepare to virtually shop some of our favorites in the grooming space. Prepare to look and feel your very best. Happy Shopping!

All products have been independently selected by our contributors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

8 Men’s Self-Care Essentials You Need To Shop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com