8 Coconut-Infused Beauty Products To Try In Honor Of National Coconut Day

Three syllables, one must-have superfood: coconut . On first thought, the fruit pairs well with various spirits for the perfect cocktail — pina colada, anyone? On the flip side, the sweet-meets-nutty taste can elevate any recipe, making it a staple in Caribbean cuisine. However, as a beauty maven, I find myself smitten with the superfood due to its health and beauty benefits — from its antibacterial to antimicrobial properties. So, if you’re a fellow coconut lover, you likely know that June 26 marks the celebration of National Coconut Day!

There’s a reason why coconut oil, aka cocos nucifera oil, is easily found in various beauty products. Aside from its invigorating scent, dermatologists and trichologists agree that coconut oil promotes healthy-looking hair and skin with every use. And National Coconut Day is the perfect time to shine a light on the superfoods’ benefits.

“Coconut oil has amazing benefits for hair and skin, trichologist and hairstylist Kimberlee Blakely tells Hello Beautiful. “This super oil is a carrier oil, meaning it penetrates the hair and provides deep conditioning and nourishment. It helps reduce protein loss, prevent breakage, and can treat dandruff and dry scalp conditions. Regular use can result in stronger, shinier, and healthier hair.

If you’re a beauty maven who considers yourself a purist, you’ll love that this plant-based oil can serve as a natural remedy for various issues.

“Its antimicrobial properties also help protect against skin infections, making it a versatile addition to any beauty routine,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick tells us. That said, if acne has been the bane of your existence, or you’re dealing with a pesky case of folliculitis (inflamed hair follicles), coconut oil can come to the rescue.

Now that you know the amazing benefits of using coconut oil in your beauty routine, it’s time to take action. National Coconut Day is upon us, so it’s only right that we put some must-have essentials on your radar. Here are eight beauty finds in the body care, haircare, and skincare space that may change your life and elevate your routine. Happy Shopping, beauties!

