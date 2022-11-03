8 Black Comic Book Characters That Need A Live-Action Introduction

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Marvel will finally be reintroducing the beloved vampire-hybrid character Blade The Vampire-Slayer into the MCU for a new generation of moviegoers to fang — err, we mean fawn over.

While it won’t be his first time in theaters — Blade (1998), Blade II (2002) and Blade: Trinity (2004) still hold up as a quality trilogy series — this will reflect a version of the anti-hero that’s more synonymous with the comics, including interactions with characters like the Avengers, Black Panther and the fellow soon-to-be-theatrically- reintroduced X-Men squad.

RELATED: Little Known Black History Fact: Marvel Comics’ Billy Graham

Blade’s comeback next year, along with the promising debuts of a new Storm in Marvel’s X-Men, DC recently bringing Black Adam to life by way of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and a Charlize Theron-produced series for HBO Max on the horizon based on Aquaman’s openly gay dreadlock-rocking sidekick, Aqualad, representation in the live-action realm of superhero films is looking rather bright. However, there’s so much more ground to cover!

The highly-anticipated blockbuster release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also introduce a live-action Riri Williams (seen above), the wunderkind that eventually becomes Ironman’s successor, Ironheart. The excitement of that alone got us wondering which other Black comic characters deserve the same treatment.

From kids of the early 2000s that grew up watching Static Shock on Saturday mornings, to the current Miles Morales stans out there who can’t wait for next year’s release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this list is our way of letting the universe know who we think would make suitable live-action superheroes. We’re willing to be patient, but someone needs to get on these suggestions, ASAP.

…Coogler, where you at?!

Fellow blerds, unite! Peep out list of 8 amazing Black comic book characters that should definitely be getting a live-action introduction in cinemas sometime soon:

