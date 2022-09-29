8 Best-Dressed Black Politicians

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It goes without saying, but the world of politics can get quite stale when the nation isn’t in the midst of a presidential election, nationwide crisis or viral scandal that puts the subject at risk of losing it all on the Hill.

However, in the midst of policy-making and signing bills into law, there’s been an underlying culture of fashion-forward politicians who unintentionally make the courtroom feel less boring by simply turning it into Fashion Week.

Who could forget the colorful range of pantsuits that Hilary Clinton rocked during her presidential run against Donald Trump? Better yet, how about that beige Easter suit Barack wore back in 2014 that sparked think-pieces all across the Internet.

Even though it’s quite clear that you don’t have to be a snappy dresser to get the job done, many power players in politics understand that having impeccable style can be a beneficial networking tool. In the case of those running for office, that notion becomes even greater when considering likeability rates can either make or break an election; a huge part of that, like it or not, is based on how the political figure dresses from day-to-day.

As a way to give props where it’s due, and highlight some of our melanated leaders in the world of politics, we rounded up a handful of the freshest, suited-and-booted stars of Congress who make it their mission to look good while on the job.



STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

From the sassy style of Rep. Maxine Waters to the undeniable dual flex of The Obamas, take a look at 8 Black politicians that definitely know their way around a clothing closet:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

8 Best-Dressed Black Politicians was originally published on blackamericaweb.com