8 Beauty Picks For National Eczema Awareness Month You Should Try

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

When most people think of the word eczema, they immediately envision a pesky skin condition that leaves skin with a red, flaky appearance. Unfortunately, that’s only part of it. Eczema, which by definition is an inflammatory condition that causes blisters, dry skin, itchiness, rashes, scaly patches, and skin infections, affects over 6.6 million people with moderate-to-severe symptoms. In total, 16 million people in the U.S. are affected by eczema, per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

As a result, in can be hard for people to construct the perfect beauty routines. After all, many skincare and body care ingredients are filled with irritants that can wreak havoc on skin. That said, navigating the beauty aisle takes more time and assessment before making a purchase.

It’s no secret that dealing with eczema is no easy feat. However, that doesn’t mean that finding the right beauty products should be equally difficult. In honor or Eczema Awareness Month, we’ve decided to help make your beauty journey a bit easier to mange. Whether you’re on the hunt for body care products or makeup essentials, we’ve got you covered with eight products that’ll come in major clutch for your everyday routines.

Happy Shopping!

8 Beauty Picks For National Eczema Awareness Month You Should Try was originally published on hellobeautiful.com