76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. Suffers Broken Ribs After Being Struck By Vehicle In Philly

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the accident occurred Saturday night in Center City.

The New Orleans native has reportedly suffered broken ribs, bruises, and cuts but thankfully avoided much more severe injuries. However, according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, he will obviously “miss a significant period of time” during the 2023-24 season to properly heal.

More details about the crash have yet to be released, but the 76ers have since released a statement asking the fanbase to send Oubre strength in this time of need.

“Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle tonight in Center City, Philadelphia,” the 76ers said in a statement. “He is currently in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital. We will share more information as it becomes available, please join us in sending our best to Kelly and his family as he recovers from the incident.”

According to 6ABC, an investigation has been launched into the accident, and the report states that a silver vehicle fled the scene afterward.

The 76ers are just eight games into the season, but Oubre’s made his offseason signing a commendable move, inking a $2.89 million deal in September.

He’s averaging just over 16 points on 50% shooting and five rebounds. Since the James Harden trade also sent P.J. Tucker to the Clippers, he’s flourished with the additional minutes and touches.

See how social’s reacting to Oubre’s accident while wishing him a speedy recovery below.

