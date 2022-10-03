7 Black Entertainers That Made A Positive Impact On Politics

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

One of the greatest things a person given the gift (and curse!) of being famous can do with their celebrity is use that public platform to influence positive change. Unfortunately, that also plays out on the opposite end of the spectrum as well with a handful of celebs that instead decide on using fame as a way to spew out negativity and beliefs that only further divide us as a nation.

Kanye West, now simply just Ye, has in recent times been put into the latter group based on his right-leaning political beliefs, past comments on the institution of slavery, obsessive-compulsive behavior in relation to co-parenting with soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his general support of Donald Trump. However, his latest move may have just turned off even the most diehard of fans after he debuted a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt during the recent YEEZY Season 9 runway presentation for Paris Fashion Week.

The “race-bait” marketing is very similar to Ye’s now-infamous “Make America Great Again” cap that he wore incessantly a few years ago to show his aforementioned loyalty to former President Trump. As with his previous fashion faux pas, many have been criticizing the Jesus Is King musician for using a quote adapted primarily by white supremacists to oppose the Black Lives Matter movement in order to get attention around some clothes and shoes.

Take a look at a few standout reactions to Yeezy’s ignorance and insensitivity below, including comments by Van Jones and Jaden Smith:

We’d be hypocrites to demand a free Black man in America be censored, but there’s got to be some understanding on Ye’s behalf in realizing how damaging the underlying message behind “White Lives Matter” can be for our culture. Hopefully Kanye can learn from examples of other Black celebrities in his position who’ve made change for the good in the political arena.

Keep scrolling to see 7 great examples of Black entertainers who used their fame to make a positive impact on the world of politics:

