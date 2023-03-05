6 Times Coach Sydney Carter Served Fierce Style From The Sideline

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

You haven’t seen fierce sideline fashion until you’ve seenDirector Of Player Development at the University of Texas. The former WNBA basketball star is redefining coach fashion, and we’re obsessed with her game-winning style.

Because Courtside fashion is a thing, celebrities often attend professional basketball events decked out in their finest threads. Every star from Beyonce to Rihanna has been spotted looking swaggy while viewing the who’s who among basketball players scrap it out on the court. And while we are always looking to see which influencers are styling in the floor seats of a game, our attention is now on the players’ bench thanks to Coach Syndey Carter.

Coach Carter Didn’t Come To Play

Coaches are known for donning their serious dark-colored suits paired with lifeless leather shoes. But not Coach Sydney Carter. The Desoto, TX native’s coaching uniforms consist of red snazzy pantsuits or latex bubblegum-pink pants. She brings flair to every game, and we can’t help but admire her boldness.

Carter usually posts her gameday looks on her Instagram garnering loads of praise from her followers. On the flip side, she’s also received heat from some critics regarding her form-fitting attire. In an interview with Dallas, TX reporter Tashara Parker, Carter explained that fashion and basketball are her passions, and that she doesn’t have to separate the two. She is unabashed about her presence and understands that embracing her aesthetic is the ultimate confidence. “You don’t have to apologize for being yourself. I can’t help at the end of the day when I walk out and I have curves. I gotta take them with me everywhere I go,” remarked Carter. And the gorgeous coach does so with such style and grace. Check out six times Coach Carter applied a full-court press with her sideline fashion.

