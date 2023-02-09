6 Celebrities Who Can Rock The Hell Out Of A Mullet

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The mullet is making a comeback in 2023.

Stars like Cardi B and Shenseea have been rocking the heck out of the popular 1980s hairstyle, and they look good doing it too. A mullet can be a tricky hairdo to pull off, but if done right, the edgy cut can elevate any look to the next level.

Look no further than Cardi B.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-award-winning rapper attended Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy event donning a slick and wavy mullet. The Bronx-bred MC paired the look with a leather and lace embroidered gown by Roberto Cavalli. The curve-hugging ensemble featured a snakeskin bodice wrapped around the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s busty upper half, showing off her bodacious frame. Cardi, 30, completed the look with a thick golden choker, matching gloves, and long statement earrings.

In January, author and musical powerhouse

Kelly Rowland

rocked a curly mullet to one of her events. An Instagram video posted to her account captured her sporting the unique hairdo as she got glammed up by her beauty and makeup team.

We must admit, Rowland knocked this look out of the park!

How did the Mullet become so popular?

The origin of the mullet hairstyle is difficult to trace, as hairstyles have been evolving and changing for centuries. But several celebrities grew famous for popularising the style in the late 1980s and 1990s. Stars like David Bowie, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Michael Bolton were a few celebs that wore mullets loud and proud back in the day. Mullets have become engrained in the American style repertoire thanks to their fearlessness.

Cardi B and Kelly Rowland aren’t the only celebrity women bold enough to sport a mullet. Here are a few more stars who can slay the style like there’s no tomorrow.

