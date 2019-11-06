Natural hair is undoubtedly beautiful and can be constructed into so many shapes and silhouettes. It’s also beautiful just to enjoy kinky curly hair or all the various braided styles Black women can create with their coif. We’ve been seeing more natural hairstyles on the red carpet. We rounded up some of our favorite celeb moments with these Black beauties rocking curls, braids, and locs on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite? Do you have a style you like to see? Sound off in the comment section!

50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty Kerry Washington attends the ceremony honoring Tyler Perry with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California wearing her hair in a high bun.

2. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty The best part about it was behind was blinged out with the words boss in a barrette!

3. LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. We love the gold string she incorporated into her natural hair and the undercut!

4. LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty Just gorgeous!

5. SOLANGE Source:Getty Only Solange could wear a du rag to the Met Gala and make it fashion. We stan!

6. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty KiKi Layne at the LACMA Art + Film Gala might be our favorite natural hair moment of 2019.

7. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty Gorgeous in Gucci.

8. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty Amandla Stenberg never disappoints with her natural hair looks. We love the cornrows on her!

9. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty Amandla Stenberg attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

10. VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty Viola Davis wears her natural afro on stage.

11. VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty Viola Davis sports all white at the 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

12. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty We are living for Danai Gurira's defined afro.

13. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty She looks gorgeous in this white and black outfit!

14. JANELLE MONAE Source:Getty #TeamBeautiful loves a sleek pony with a textured tail.

15. JANELLE MONAE Source:Getty Janelle Monae looks so classic and chic!

16. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty Kerry Washington looks fab with her textured bob.

17. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty Stunning!

18. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty Amandla Stenberg is showing off her natural curls and we love.

19. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty She looks so pretty and professional!

20. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty I love what KiKi Layne did with her faux locs.

21. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty This updo is gorgeous.

22. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty I love this elegant updo.

23. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty Danai Gurira looks so beautiful!

24. REGINA KING Source:Getty We love colored braids!

25. REGINA KING Source:Getty These purple braids are perfect pulled back.

26. DANIELLE BROOKS Source:Getty Danielle Brooks looks great with her finger coils.

27. DANIELLE BROOKS Source:Getty We love how bright and beautiful Brooks looks in orange.

28. YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty Actress Yara Shahidi puts her curls in a big top bun.

29. YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty Her hair brings the whole outfit together.

30. ISSA RAE Source:Getty Issa Rae looks gorgeous on the Today Show wearing her natural hair in what looks like a wash and go.

31. JILL SCOTT Source:Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 14: Singer/Songstress Jill Scott performs on stage at the Fox Theatre on July 14, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

32. JILL SCOTT Source:Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 14: Singer/Songstress Jill Scott performs on stage at the Fox Theatre on July 14, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

33. LENA WAITHE Source:WENN BET Awards 2019 red carpet

34. LENA WAITHE Source:WENN BET Awards 2019 red carpet

35. NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 28: Natasha Rothwell at the Insecure FYC at the Wolf Theater at Saban Media Center Television Academy on May 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.

36. NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 28: Kendrick Sampson, Natasha Rothwell, Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji at the Insecure FYC at the Wolf Theater at Saban Media Center Television Academy on May 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.

37. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty

38. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty

39. GABRIELLE UNION Source:Getty We love these twists swept to one side. z

40. GABRIELLE UNION Source:Getty Just gorgeous!

41. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:WENN A textured ponytail is instant volume for the hair.

42. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:WENN She looks gorgeous!

43. ALICIA KEYS Source:Getty Alicia Keys rocks her Type 3 curls!

44. ALICIA KEYS Source:Getty What a cute outfit.

45. RIHQANNA Source:Getty Rihanna rocking her faux locs on the set of Oceans 8. We love the updo!

46. RIHANNA Source:Getty Rihanna rocking her faux locs down.

47. SLICK WOODS Source:Getty Model Slick Woods repping for the cropped cuties.

48. ALEK WEK Source:Getty Alek Wek looking gorgeous on the red carpet with her close cut.

49. ALEK WEK Source:Getty Supermodel style.