50 Cent Visits Capitol Hill To Lobby On Behalf Of Black Liquor Companies, X Upset That He Flicked It Up With The Opps

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is considered one of the savviest business minds in modern times as evidenced by his various holdings. 50 Cent recently visited Capitol Hill to discuss the lack of representation of Black-owned liquor companies in the adult beverage industry.

50 Cent was in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (June 5) as seen on his Instagram page. According to The Hill, Fif’s visit was a surprise to the members of Congress, which centered on the rapper and mogul angling to increase opportunities for prospective Black adult beverage entrepreneurs.

Flanked by attorney Ben Crump, 50, who owns Sire Spirits, wants to see Black adult beverage companies reaping some of the financial benefits of the lucrative industry.

“My experience here has been great,” 50 Cent said at a press conference following his chat with Congress. “I went to talk to them about economic opportunities for everybody, and it’s really exciting. The response I got makes me feel like that there’s bright days ahead of us.”

Sire Spirits produces Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne among other holdings, and the space is widening with several key figures such as Uncle Nearest’s Fawn Weaver and others putting their stamp down via their respective ventures.

At the conclusion of the chat, 50 took to Instagram and shared several photos alongside several politicians, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Congresswoman Nekima Williams, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

Some fans were taken aback by Fif flicking it up with Rep. Boebert and Speaker Johnson considering they’re both members of the Republican Party, and most especially Boebert who has held controversial conservative views.

For what it’s worth, Fif has heard the complaints and replied in his usual trolling fashion.

It appears that Fif was aware of the dissension in Congress after remarking in his presser that Democrats and Republicans hardly agree on anything but was glad they decided to speak with him about the issue.

While 50 Cent didn’t take a political position during his time on Capitol Hill, some fans online are saying he linked up with the opps and are somewhat dragging his name through the mud. We’re highlighting those comments from X, formerly Twitter, below.

