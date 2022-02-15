5 Times Megan Thee Stallion Served Lewks On A Platter

Happy birthday to one of our favorite Aquarius’s, Megan Thee Stallion. Today, the Savage rapper turns 28 years old and sure has plenty to celebrate! From her Sport Illustrated Cover, Grammy wins, college degree, hit singles, endorsements, fashionable looks, and everything in between, Megan Thee Stallion is the definition of booked and busy, and we’re here for it! Not to mention that the self-proclaimed H-Town Hottie has single handly reinvigorated the female rap game, giving us sultry lyrics, catchy beats, and the confidence to show up as our full selves!
From showing us how to show off our body-ody-odies to how to keep it cute in the classroom, Megan Thee Stallion is truly one of a kind, and the best part is that no matter what she does, she always does it in style! No matter if it’s for a red carpet appearance, award show, video or photoshoot or just simply stepping out for a night on the town with her girls, Meg always serves lewks on a platter, and has the face and body to match!
In honor of the hot girl’s 28th birthday today, let’s take a look at five times Megan Thee Stallion served fashionable lewks on a platter!
1. Glamour Magazine’s Women Of The Year EventSource:Getty
Last year, Megan thee Stallion turned heads as the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Here, she donned a beautiful black cut out down and wore her hair in a fierce up-do with a bang that she rocked swooped over to one side of her face.
2. The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of FashionSource:Getty
Also last year, Megan Thee Stallion attended the 2021 Met Gala where she turned heads on the red carpet in this fashionable old-Hollywood look. Here, she donned a strapless white dress that featured ruffled lace on the hem. She wore her hair in big, glamourous curls and served face and full confidence for the special night in fashion.
3. 63rd Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
In March 2021, the rapper turned heads at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles where she looked vibrant in this orange gown. Here, she wore her hair in an up do and was all smiles as she took home four Grammy Awards, including the award for best rap song for “Savage” with Beyonce.
4. 2019 American Music AwardsSource:Getty
In 2019, Megan Thee Stallion was a sexy lady in red at the American Music Awards. Here, she donned a red dress with a plunging neckline and wore her hair in big curls that were swooped all over to one side.
5. 2019 MTV Video Music AwardsSource:Getty
At the 2019 MTV VMAs, Megan Thee Stallion wore this matching black and silver set that she paired with matching boots. Here, she wore her hair straight down and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her fierce face.