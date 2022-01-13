Happy birthday to the “it girl” better known as Lori Harvey! Today, the beautiful social media influencer turns 25-years-old and if we know anything about Lori it’s that she’s already kicked off her birthday week in style!
Lori is known for turning heads when she makes appearances at events, out and about on the town, and on social media where she consistently serves face, body, and fashion reminding us why she’s that girl on a consistent basis. And when she’s not breaking the internet with her latest looks, she’s busy giving us skin goals with her SKN by LH skincare line where she prioritizes healthy and supple skin, no matter the skin type.
From her elevated fashion sense to the many times she’s given us hair envy and her newfound entrepreneurial spirit, Lori is a force to be reckoned with and she has no plans on stopping anytime soon. To celebrate the model on her special milestone birthday, let’s look back at 5 times Lori Harvey was that girl!
1. Lori’s Surprise Birthday DinnerSource:Lori Harvey's Instagram
Lori turned heads at her surprise 25th birthday dinner earlier this week when she arrived at dinner with her closest friends and family rocking this pink and black Prada jumpsuit with a matching Prada handbag. She paired the look with black strappy sandals and wore her hair in a long, braided ponytail.
2. Lori and Michael B. Jordan On New Year’s EveSource:Lori Harvey's Instagram
Lori and her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan broke the internet on New Year’s Eve when they shared this adorable photo of the couple celebrating the holiday together. Lori wore a sparkly brown, backless dress and showed off her toned legs and thighs while sitting on her beau’s lap. MBJ opted for an all-black look for the festive holiday.
3. Lori In All-Neon EverythingSource:Lori Harvey's Instagram
Lori took to Instagram in late December to show off this sexy, all-neon look. She wore a cut-out neon mini dress and paired the look with a matching neon jacket, strappy neon heels, and a neon handbag for a night out on the town.
4. Lori As The Sexy Lady In RedSource:Lori Harvey's Instagram
To celebrate her and MBJ’s anniversary, Lori switched up her look to become a sexy lady in red, opting for a red wig and donning an all-red ensemble to match.
5. Lori At 2021 Miss UniverseSource:Lori Harvey's Instagram
Lori was featured as a judge at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant where she donned a diamond-encrusted gown and looked absolutely stunning at the annual pageant.