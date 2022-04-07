5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs

Whoever thinks you can’t get creative with your locs and rock wigs while having them has not met Chloe Bailey. Our girl took to her Instagram account to tease fans with a trailer of her latest video, “Treat Me” – which drops at midnight. We couldn’t help but notice that even though Bailey is true to her locs, she switches her hair up quite often.
Thanks to Chloe Bailey’s hairstylist Fesa Nuza, the award-winning singer has become a hair chameleon. Whether it’s a textured ponytail or a Diana Ross-inspired do, we are in awe and here for every look! Most people feel stuck with their locs because it is a permanent hairstyle. But with a creative beautician and the right amount of confidence, your locs can be transformed into any jazzy style. Just check out five of Chloe’s dynamic hair transformations below if you don’t believe us.
1. Artistic Hair
Chloe wowed us all on the cover of ‘Wave’ Magazine. Not only did she look like an entire meal, but her hair also resembled art!
2. Grammy Hair
For the Grammy’s, she turned heads in a beautiful gown accompanied by an exaggerated, textured ponytail. Her locks were twisted to perfection at the top, and her baby hairs were eligible for an award!
3. Big Hair
The bigger the hair, the better. We love a good Diana Ross-inspired look, and Chloe pulled this full mane off like a hair pro.
4. Textured Updo
Who said girls with locks couldn’t have fun? Chloe looks like perfection with this textured updo. And of course, her baby hairs are slayed to the gawds!
5. Platinum Faux Locks
And just when you think her hairstylist couldn’t come up with another creative style, she does it again. Chloe stole the hair show with these platinum, faux locks. It is giving vintage 90’s style for sure.