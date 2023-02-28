5 Things To Know About Precious Lee, The Leading Lady In Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Spin Bout U’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Fans are obsessing over Drake and 21 Savage’s new music video, but the buzz isn’t about the actual song itself. All eyes are currently peeled on the video’s sexy plus size antagonist, Precious Lee.

The Dave Meyers-directed video follows Drake and 21 Savage as they sail on a lavish yacht out on the open sea. But things quickly change when the rap duo discovers Lee drowning overboard out in the ocean. They save the curvaceous model from distress and are swiftly captivated by her mesmerizing looks.

Well, the plan works out all in Lee’s favor, because later on in the video, the beautiful muse and a team of baddies rob Drake and 21 of all their jewelry and expensive goods.

Beyond Lee’s incredible acting skills, many folks were happy to see a plus-sized model featured in the video, something that is rare to see in today’s music and entertainment industry where thin frames often receive all the praise.

“A BBW that was represented as a beautiful sex symbol, not as a laughing stock love this! More of this,” wrote one user in the comment section on YouTube, while another person chimed in: