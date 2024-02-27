Spring is that you?! Tis the season for the Wintertime depression baddies to reemerge with extra “oomph” thanks to the milder weather and the later sunsets. It’s time to trade in your Uggs and oversized jackets for a pair of strappy sandals and a stylish trench coat. Spring is knocking on our door, and we’re answering it in style.
This season takes a minimalist approach to fashion, opting for light colors, structured silhouettes, and, of course, florals. You might think, what makes this year’s Spring trends different from any other year? The mood board calls for soft tones and classic pieces with an element of drama. For example, trench coats are a seasonal staple piece, but they’ve elevated the look by adding eye-catching details like intricate draping or a cloak neckline.
There are a few important factors to keep in mind when building your Spring wardrobe. First, it’s important to prioritize transitional pieces. The season lasts three months, but the items added to your closet should carry you through the Fall. Introduce your trench coat in the spring, pull it out during those cool Summer nights, and keep yourself warm and cozy in it during the Fall.
Because trends change slightly from season to season, the style forecast can often feature pieces already in your closet. Sometimes, all you need is a creative eye to remix your staple items. Use this trend forecast as a guide on using what you already have while adding key pieces to your wardrobe. Take a look at 5 Spring trends you’ll see this season.
5 Spring Trends You’ll See This Season
1. Sheer garmentsSource:Getty
This season we’re baring it all with sheer garments. You can be bold like this LaQuan Smith blouse that leaves little to the imagination, or you can try Free People’s Under It All Bodysuit.
2. All White everythingSource:Getty
This season, we are channeling our inner-angelic energy in white. LaQuan Smith sent a number of racy white pieces down the runway, and he was in good company. Chloe, Saint Laurent, and other designers also highlighted white monochrome looks. From the classic little white dress to matching separates, this season wants you to go light or go home.
Add this light and airy Topshop Maxi Dress to your collection.
3. Trench CoatsSource:Getty
What more can we say about the classic trench coat? Designers like Bottega Veneta, LaQuan Smith, and Saint Laurent included trench coats on the runway, and you can add this affordable option to your closet.
4. Woven handbagsSource:Getty
Every Spring/Summer season, the woven bags are dusted out and prepared for their time to shine in the spotlight. While this isn’t a new trend, designers are constantly reinventing the wheel by offering a fresh take on the trend.
Designers like Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Loewe featured a variety of woven bags in their Spring/Summer 2024 fashion shows. For an affordable alternative, check out Kurt Geiger’s Evil Eye bag.
5. Strappy SandalsSource:Getty
Spring marks the beginning of sandals season, which means it’s time for pedicures to take center stage. Designers like Chloe and Bottega Veneta featured scrappy sandals with added pizazz. Add these attention-grabbing Frankie Hsu sandals to your wardrobe to make a statement.
