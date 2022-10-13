5 Reality Shows We’d Like To See Other Than Chrisean Rock & Blueface

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Whether you like it or not, the romantic relationship between rappers Blueface and Chrisean Rock is all that anyone can talk about at the moment. From multiple leaked sex tapes and constant cheating allegations from both sides, to the more serious issue of routine domestic violence, it goes without saying that the word “toxic” is an understatement when it comes to these two.

Unfortunately for those tired of the disastrous duo, you’ll soon be seeing them at the forefront of their own reality series on Zeus Network under the title Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love.

While we’ll never be the ones to stop anyone from our culture from getting a check, we’ll always be the ones to call out disturbing behavior and poor representation of the Black community. In short, both Blueface, 25, and Chrisean, 22, exhibit extreme levels of negativity in their own separate ways that become even more detrimental when brought together. It was barely a week ago that he was seen in bed kissing a completely different woman, which prompted Chrisean to declare herself single before proceeding to leak a series of videos depicting them in graphic sex acts.

Although Zeus has a strong following, many people are tired of seeing the dysfunction between these two play out on social media and are not looking forward to them taking over TV screens as well.

If entertaining reality television is what the people want, we can think of five completely different stars and show concepts that would make for much better must-see TV than a toxic couple fighting, fussing and fu— well, you get the drift!

Keep scrolling to check out 5 reality TV show ideas that would make for better viewing pleasure than watching Chrisean Rock & Blueface attempt to kill each other in front of cameras for the world to see:

5 Reality Shows We’d Like To See Other Than Chrisean Rock & Blueface was originally published on blackamericaweb.com