Savage X Fenty’s new collection just dropped in time for the beginning of the summer with new, vibrant colors and designs that are sure to add spice to your summer wardrobe.
This season is all about bold statements and colors, and Savage X Fenty definitely got the memo. The popular brand has brought its signature Forever Savage collection back, and we are all for it. This collection features colorful laidback, athleisure looks that can be sported every day. From bralettes to leggings, this drop screams chill.
Also, just in time for those romantic summer nights and carnival season, Savage X Fenty launched its Sweetheart Lace and Carnival Mesh collections. Because of its inclusive styles, the brand has quickly become one of our favorite design houses. They offer basics, menswear, sleepwear, and more. Their bra sizes rang from 32–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and undies and sleepwear rang from XS–3X/S–XXXL. The prices for their items are between $16.95 – $89.95 USD.
With so many new looks to choose from, we’ve narrowed down five of them that should definitely be added to your fashion resume. Get into them below!
5 Must-Haves From Savage X Fenty’s Latest Drop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Scoop Neck BraletteSource:Courtesy of Savage X Fenty
Who doesn’t love a good bralette?! Versatility is what makes this sporty item so popular. You can wear this staple to yoga class or out with your girls. It goes perfectly with your favorite cut-off shorts or matching leggings.
2. Carnival Satin Smoking JacketSource:Courtesy of Savage X Fenty
This smoking jacket can be worn by both men and women. This casual frock can serve as outwear as well as a sexy top.
3. Sweetheart LaceSource:Courtesy of Savage X Fenty
Spend some much needed me-time or boo-time in this Sweetheart Lace teddy or bra, and panties. The color is stunning and unique, and it pairs well with brown skin.
4. Carnival Tricot TeddySource:Courtesy of Savage X Fenty
Headed to a carnival or festival? Throw this mesh teddy on for extra spice. It will go great with some high-waist shorts.
5. Carnival Sticker Crystal PastiesSource:Courtesy of Savage X Fenty
Take a page out of Lil Kim’s fashion book and try out some pasties. This style accessory screams fun, and is perfect for those summer festivals/carnivals.