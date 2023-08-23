5 Miss Circle Dresses You Need For Your Next Big Event

Miss Circle is a one-stop shop for all events that require some pizazz in the style department. The brand offers high-quality, luxury dresses at an affordable price, with styles fit for a red-carpet event.
If we’re being honest, brunch can qualify as a red-carpet event with the right group of friends. Because in today’s world, we dress to impress no matter the occasion. Don’t believe me? Survey the room during your next lunch or dinner outing. You’ll surely see a group of 4-5 women assembled like stylish Power Rangers, flicking it up for the camera. As women, we don’t need an excuse to get pretty.
Miss Circle knows the vibes, hence their offerings of jaw-dropping cocktail dresses, gowns, and matching sets. They have a look for every boujie occasion on your social calendar, even that all-white-themed shindig you were or will be invited to.
The Miss Circle Store
And if you’re a lucky New Yorker, you can take your shopping experience to the next level at their brick-and-mortar store in SoHo. The Miss Circle store oozes luxury with color-coordinated gowns displayed like artwork on the permitter and large regal steps leading upstairs to the dressing rooms in the center. Store associates are on hand to assist with styling, suggestions, and a bottle of water if you’re feeling parched.
Fashion week is right around the corner, followed by the slew of holiday events that will hit your inbox in the next couple of months. Before you know it, you’ll be planning a look for the company Christmas party or hot-pink Friendsgiving-themed dinner. If you need a jumpstart, you’ve come to the right place. Take a look at 4 dresses and 1 suit you need for your next outing.
1. Veronica Black Lace Maxi DressSource:Miss Circle
Go sheer, or go home! The Veronica Black Lace Maxi Dress is the epitome of sexy. Whether you’re heading to the Renaissance Tour with your girls or it’s time for a new birthday dress, you’ll be the talk of the night in this number.
2. Perrin Olive Feather High Slit GownSource:Miss Circle
The Perrin Olive Feather High Slit Gown is perfect for when it’s time to get red-carpet ready. The dress features a jaw-dropping feather-lined thigh-high slit that prioritizes glamor and sex appeal. If your next event calls for elegance, this is your dress.
3. Madeline Fuchsia Feather Trim Blazer DressSource:Miss Circle
Thanks to the Barbie movie we’re seeing the world through a hot pink lens. It is the color of the season, and it will marinate into the fall and winter seasons. The Madeline Fuchsia Feather Trim Blazer Dress is a classic piece that you can wear just about anywhere.
4. Betsy Black Corset Vegan Leather Dress with Lace DetailedSource:Miss Circle
You can’t go wrong with a little black dress, and the Betsy Black Corset Vegan Leather Dress is a show-stopper. The lace detailing adds some sweetness to this otherwise sexy frock. This dress is perfect for date nights, dinner with the girls or your next holiday party.
5. Teagan Black Crystal Blazer Jacket and the Taelyn Black Crystal TrousersSource:Miss Circle
Everyone can use a power suit in their closet, and I suggest one with a few sparkles. The Teagan Crystal Blazer partnered with the Taelyn Crystal Trouser will elevate your style to a new level.
