‘Tis the season for everything over-the-top, and that includes holiday hairstyles. Holiday time is about festive activities, feasts, family, and fashion. And your hairstyle serves as the star on top of all these fabulous things. This is the perfect time to get dolled up and celebrate all that we have accomplished (big or small) for the year, and what better way to ring in the holidays than by sporting a fly hairdo?
Now is the ideal time to switch things up if you’ve been rocking the same hairstyle for a year. The holidays call for all things vibrant, and that includes your mane. The party invitations have been rolling in. And while you decide what outfit you’re going to wow the other party patrons with, make sure your hair is on point also.
Holiday Hair Inspiration
These days, hairstyles have evolved into elaborate coiffures with tons of personality and sass. From braided ‘dos to bust-down wigs, there are unlimited possibilities when styling your tresses. If you’re not in the market for a permanent hair change this holiday season but want to have a little fun with your mane, try rocking a wig or adding a textured ponytail to your hair for a classy look. Either way, this is the time to step your hair game up.
If you want to transform your hairdo into a banging holiday hairstyle but need help deciding what to choose, some of our favorite celebrities may have just the inspiration you need. You can channel the chic Tracee Ellis Ross and rock big hair or find a short wig and don a short, bold ‘do like the fly Fantasia.
Jump in below to get some holiday hair motivation that will elevate your swag and have you serving all season long.
5 Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles For Your Holiday Festivities was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Short ‘do
Take a page out of Fantasia’s book and rock a short, cropped hairstyle that will accent your face and add spunk to your swag.
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
Go big or go home this holiday season! Tracee Ellis Ross tresses are forever hair goals! Her voluminous hair screams festive and will complement any holiday outfit.
3. Slick Back Ponytail
Nothing says hello holidays than a classy slick back ponytail. This sophisticated look is alluring and will elevate any Christmas or New Year regalia.
4. Inches
A few inches for the holiday will spice up your look and be a fun way to close out the year. This hair complements casual and dressy looks.
5. Textured Blonde
Blondes really do have more fun and this braided ‘do that Sheree Whitfield is rocking is an ideal holiday hairstyle. Braids are great protective styles, and they also low maintenance.
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Tiffany Haddish Prepared To Get Help After Latest DUI Arrest: “This Will Never Happen Again”
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere
-
Cheryl Lynn Enjoys “Lovely” Royalties As “Encore” Gets A Resurgence On TikTok
-
Burn Baby Burn: Joe Biden’s Birthday Cake Sparks Mass Meme Production on Social Media
-
Diddy Releases Statement After Being Accused Of Gang Raping 17-Year-Old, X Tells Him To Log Off