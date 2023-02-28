5 Brunch-Approved Pieces We Need From Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop released a limited collection that will have you ready for rooftop season. The organization tapped designers Kimberly Goldson and Nichole Lynel to develop a collection of Spring picks perfect for scratching the itch to wear less and go out more.

The collection was modeled by actress and R&B star Coco Jones and the designers themselves. It includes clothing, accessories, and shoes at an affordable price point that will feel at home in anyone’s closet. None of the offerings cost more than $100 but it feels upscale.

Coco, who is a former HB cover star, took to Instagram to celebrate the collaboration. “Closing out Black History Month. I love to support my up and coming black designers through @amazonthedrop and @harlemsfashionrow

Shop their limited edition collection live NOW on the Drop, and modeled by me.”

Both designers, who are frequent collaborators of Harlem’s Fashion Row, maintained their identities in the collection by using familiar colors and silhouettes. But unexpected patterns and fabrics helped take their introduction to the masses to the next level.

See what our favorite items from this drop are below. The collection is only available for 48 hours. Shop, here.

5 Brunch-Approved Pieces We Need From Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com