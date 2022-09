5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Shop Now

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The beauty world has continued to feel the surge of

Black-owned beauty brands

shaking up the market. What was once an industry that only catered to our white counterparts has now become a world filled with innovative beauty finds created for us, by us. And, of course, we’ve been reaping the benefits ever since.

With that in mind, it pays to give our hard-earned coins to our fellow Black brothers and sisters in beauty. Aside from helping these brands elevate in the beauty industry, our dollars go a long way in supporting Black-owned brands and our community. In other words, making our Black dollars count is of the utmost importance.

If you’re on the hunt for nourishing shampoos to gently cleanse your strands, radiant body soaps to help your skin glow or cast-free sunscreens that go the distance to shield your skin, you can count on Black-owned beauty brands to come in handy.

You already know what time it is! You’ve come to the right place if you’re ready to shop until you drop virtually. From skincare, body care, hair care, and more, here are a five Black-owned beauty finds that’ll take your game to the next level. So, it’s time to grab your credit card and secure a Wi-Fi connection to stock up on your collection. Happy Shopping, beauties!

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Shop Now was originally published on hellobeautiful.com