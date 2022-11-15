5 Black-Owned Beauty Finds You Need To Shop

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

What a glorious time to be a Black beauty lover! As the beauty industry blossoms, Black-owned brands continue to make their mark with innovative beauty finds that cater to our wants and needs. So, the days of relying on our white counterparts to provide mediocre products that only scratch the surface for fulfilling our wants and needs are over.

That said, the best way to showcase support to our fellow creators is by making our coins do all the talking. After all, our money helps businesses flourish, give back to the community, and continue to deliver the must-have essentials we know and love.

So, if you find yourself in need of a radiant skin toner, a restoring hair mask to get damaged, unruly strands back into proper shape, or a creamy body butter that nourishes every inch of your skin, Black beauty brands can and will come to the rescue.

That said, if you’re ready to stick up your beauty collection with some irresistible faves, you’ve come too the right place. Secure a Wi-Fi connection, grab your credit card, and get ready to shop. We’ve compiled five beauty finds in the body care, skincare, and haircare lanes to help upgrade your beauty game. Happy Shopping!

