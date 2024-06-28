Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Happy 27th birthday to the incredibly talented H.E.R.! Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson on June 27, 1997, H.E.R. has made an indelible mark on the music industry with her soulful voice, poignant lyrics, and timeless sound.

Starting with her breakthrough hit “Focus,” H.E.R. captivated audiences with her intimate and emotive style. Songs like “Best Part,” featuring Daniel Caesar, and “Every Kind of Way” further established her as a force in contemporary R&B, blending smooth vocals with heartfelt expressions of love and longing.

As she celebrates her 27th birthday, we celebrate H.E.R.’s remarkable journey and the impact of her music. Her songs not only resonate with listeners but also contribute to the rich tapestry of contemporary R&B, ensuring her place as one of the genre’s most influential and beloved artists. Here’s to many more years of incredible music from H.E.R.!

27 songs for H.E.R.'s 27th Birthday