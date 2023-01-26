25 Classic Showtime At The Apollo Performances

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

For over eight decades and counting, and even some time before that, The Apollo Theater has been a destination for some of the most memorable performances in live entertainment. The world renowned venue located on 125th Street in New York City’s immensely influential neighborhood of Harlem has been graced by the likes of, well, we’d be here forever if we tried to name all the amazing acts that’ve performed at The Apollo.

Even after all of this time, the venue still attracts an in-demand fanfare — that was proven just this past weekend with rap superstar Drake taking over for a two-night-only greatest hits set.

The Apollo has a history that’s way too dynamic to merely sum up as a music venue, especially when considering its place in Black history as a hub for the Harlem Renaissance that ushered in Black affluence at the dawn of the 20th century. Still, there’s no denying that our favorite musicians have always brought their best when heading Uptown to the big stage!

To celebrate the 89th anniversary since The Apollo first opened it’s doors for “Showtime,” we put together a list of classic performances over the decades that capture just how deep-rooted the venue is in the culture of Black music. We selected 25 unforgettable live shows at The Apollo that each are at least 25 years old. Enjoy the nostalgia with this tribute to The Apollo for keeping the culture moving ahead in Harlem for just shy of a century. May the beat go on forever!

Keep scrolling to check out our selection of 25 classic Showtime At The Apollo performances during the peak of its 89-year history, and feel free to let us know if you think we skipped over your favorite:

