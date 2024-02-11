2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Nominees Revealed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction nominees have been revealed, with many making the list for the first time.
Each year, the Rock Hall celebrates culture and history by inducting performers who have uniquely impacted the music scene. The museum and hall of fame is located in Cleveland, Ohio.
Nominees are eligible if at least 25 years have passed since their first commercial recording, among other criteria.
Previous inductees include Alice Cooper, the Beastie Boys, David Bowie, Ray Charles, Miles Davis, and Eminem. Continue reading to see this year’s nominees.
2024’s inductees will be announced in April.
2024 Nominees:
1. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
2. Mariah CareySource:Getty
3. CherSource:Getty
4. Dave Matthews BandSource:Getty
5. Eric B. & RakimSource:Getty
6. ForeignerSource:Getty
7. Peter FramptonSource:Getty
8. Jane’s AddictionSource:Getty
9. Kool & the GangSource:Getty
10. Lenny KravitzSource:Getty
11. OasisSource:Getty
12. Sinéad O’ConnorSource:Getty
13. Ozzy OsbourneSource:Getty
14. SadeSource:Getty
15. A Tribe Called QuestSource:Getty
