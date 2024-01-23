2024 Oscars Nominees Announced

NATIONAL — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently released the full list of this year’s Oscar nominees.
Continue reading to see a complete list of 2024 nominees. Nominees are selected from films released in 2023.
The 2024 Academy Awards will air March 10th on ABC.
1. Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
2. Best Actor
Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright
3. Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown
Robert De Niro
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Gosling
Mark Ruffalo
4. Best Actress
Annette Bening
Lily Gladstone
Sandra Hüller
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone
5. Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt
Danielle Brooks
America Ferrera
Jodie Foster
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
6. Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
7. Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
8. Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
9. Best Director
Justine Triet
Martin Scorsese
Christopher Nolan
Yorgos Lanthimos
Jonathan Glazer
10. Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
11. Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
NǎI Nai & Wài Pó
12. Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
13. Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
14. Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
15. Best Original Score
Laura Karpman
John Williams
Robbie Robertson
Ludwig Göransson
Jerskin Fendrix
16. Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside”
“I’m Just Ken”
“It Never Went Away”
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)”
“What Was I Made For?”
17. Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
18. Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
19. Best Live-Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
20. Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
21. Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
22. Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
23. Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
-
