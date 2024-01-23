Listen Live
2024 Oscars Nominees Announced

Published on January 23, 2024

NATIONAL — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently released the full list of this year’s Oscar nominees.

Continue reading to see a complete list of 2024 nominees. Nominees are selected from films released in 2023.

The 2024 Academy Awards will air March 10th on ABC.

The post 2024 Oscars Nominees Announced appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

1. Best Picture

Best Picture Source:Getty

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

2. Best Actor

Best Actor Source:Getty

Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright

3. Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actor Source:Getty

Sterling K. Brown
Robert De Niro
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Gosling
Mark Ruffalo

4. Best Actress

Best Actress Source:Getty

Annette Bening
Lily Gladstone
Sandra Hüller
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone

5. Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actress Source:Getty

Emily Blunt
Danielle Brooks
America Ferrera
Jodie Foster
Da’Vine Joy Randolph

6. Best Animated Feature Film

Best Animated Feature Film Source:Getty

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

7. Best Cinematography

Best Cinematography Source:Getty

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

8. Best Costume Design

Best Costume Design Source:Getty

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

9. Best Director

Best Director Source:Getty

Justine Triet
Martin Scorsese
Christopher Nolan
Yorgos Lanthimos
Jonathan Glazer

10. Best Documentary Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature Film Source:Getty

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

11. Best Documentary Short Film

Best Documentary Short Film Source:Getty

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
NǎI Nai & Wài Pó

12. Best Editing

Best Editing Source:Getty

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

13. Best International Feature Film

Best International Feature Film Source:Getty

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest

14. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Makeup and Hairstyling Source:Getty

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

15. Best Original Score

Best Original Score Source:Getty

Laura Karpman
John Williams
Robbie Robertson
Ludwig Göransson
Jerskin Fendrix

16. Best Original Song

Best Original Song Source:Getty

“The Fire Inside”
“I’m Just Ken”
“It Never Went Away”
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)”
“What Was I Made For?”

17. Best Production Design

Best Production Design Source:Getty

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

18. Best Animated Short Film

Best Animated Short Film Source:Getty

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

19. Best Live-Action Short Film

Best Live-Action Short Film Source:Getty

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

20. Best Sound

Best Sound Source:Getty

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

21. Best Visual Effects

Best Visual Effects Source:Getty

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

22. Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay Source:Getty

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

23. Best Original Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay Source:Getty

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

