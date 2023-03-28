Entertainment News

Our Favorite Moments From The 2023 JamFest Dunk Contest

Published on March 28, 2023

Powerade JamFest

Source: Getty / Icon Sportswire


March Madness has invaded Houston, and as sports fans and The Lone Star State prepares for an action-packed Final Four Weekend, the events that come ahead of the highly-anticipated games bring the people out.

On Monday (March 27), the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade JamFest took place at H-Town’s Delmar FieldHouse. Of course, all eyes were on Bronny James for the Dunk Contest, but the night held a few surprises.

Bronny James (undeclared) and Sean Stewart (Duke commit) battled to the end but it was Stewart who came out victorious.

Check out the videos above for some slam-tastic highlights and scroll below to see images that we won’t soon forget.

 

1. Mates Buzelis

Mates Buzelis Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Mates Buzelis (13) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

2. Bronny James

Bronny James Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Bronny James (6) watches on the sidelines before dunking during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

3. Kymora Johnson

Kymora Johnson Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Kymora Johnson (21) wins the girls three point shooting competition during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

4. Bronny James

Bronny James Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Bronny James (6) dunks over his brother Bryce James during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

5. Elmarko Jackson

Elmarko Jackson Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Elmarko Jackson (8) reacts during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.(

6. Elmarko Jackson

Elmarko Jackson Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Elmarko Jackson (8) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

7. Omaha Biliew

Omaha Biliew Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Omaha Biliew (0) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.(

8. Mates Buzelis

Mates Buzelis Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Mates Buzelis (13) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

9. Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Stephon Castle (7) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

10. Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Stephon Castle (24) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

11. Riley Nelson

Riley Nelson Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Riley Nelson (4) wins the girls knockout competition during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

12. Mates Buzelis

Mates Buzelis Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Mates Buzelis (13) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

13. Jeremy Fears Jr.

Jeremy Fears Jr. Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Jeremy Fears Jr. (11) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

14. Bronny James

Bronny James Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Bronny James (6) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

15. Jared McCain

Jared McCain Source:General

McDonalds High School All American Jared McCain (24) shoots a three pointer and goes on to win the boys three point shooting competition during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

16. Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Stephon Castle (7) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

17. Kymora Johnson

Kymora Johnson Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Kymora Johnson (21) poses for a photo with Ronald McDonald and another mascot during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

18. Sean Stewart

Sean Stewart Source:Icon Sportswire

McDonalds High School All American Sean Stewart (12) wins the Slam Dunk Competition during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.

